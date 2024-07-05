How election night unfolded – a timeline of key events

As declarations of General Election results began to pick up speed following an exit poll which predicted Labour winning a landslide, here is a timeline of how election night unfolded:

– 10pm

Polling stations across the UK closed.

An exit poll is published predicting a Labour landslide with the party on course for 410 seats and the number of Conservative MPs reduced to a record low of 131.

It also forecast the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP was expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

– 11.14pm

The first constituency result is announced, with Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson holding Houghton and Sunderland South in Tyne and Wear.

Ms Phillipson wins 18,837 votes, ahead of Reform UK on 11,668, with the Conservatives in third on 5,514.

She said in her victory speech: “Tonight the British people have spoken, and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.”

– 12.15am

Former Conservative justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland loses his seat in Swindon South to Labour candidate Heidi Alexander.

Sir Robert takes 12,070 votes while Ms Alexander wins 21,676 in the Wiltshire constituency.

– 1.35am

Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon wins the party’s first victory of the night in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Mr Gordon takes 23,976 votes, ahead of the Conservatives on 15,738 and Reform with 5,679 in the North Yorkshire constituency.

– 1.42am

The first Conservative win to be announced is a hold by Mark Francois in Rayleigh and Wickford in Essex.

The Tory candidate wins 17,756 votes ahead of Reform UK with 12,135 and Labour on 11,823.

– 2.11am

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves holds the seat in Leeds West and Pudsey.

In a post on X, she says it was an “honour” to return as the area’s MP, adding “You have put your trust in me. And I will not let you down.”

– 2.18am

Lee Anderson becomes Reform UK’s first elected MP after winning the seat in Ashfield in Nottinghamshire.

Reform wins 17,062 votes ahead of Labour with 11,553.

– 2.40am

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey holds the seat of Kingston and Surbiton in London after securing 25,870 votes, following a stunt-packed campaign.

The Conservative candidate received 8,635 votes, with Labour winning 6,561.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Ed says: “It has been a great privilege to serve Kingston and Surbiton and this great community over many years and I’m humbled that you’ve given me the chance to serve you again, so let me start by saying a big thank you.”

– 2.58am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds the London seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

He said in his counting hall speech: “Tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change – to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver.”

– 3.09am

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps loses to Labour in Welwyn Hatfield.

– 3.09am

Conservative Justice Secretary Alex Chalk loses in Cheltenham to Liberal Democrat candidate Max Wilkinson.

– 3.26amFormer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn beats his old party to hold his seat in Islington North and become an independent MP.

Mr Corbyn has been the MP for the London constituency since 1983.

– 3.28amReform UK leader Nigel Farage is elected in Clacton, winning a UK parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt.

Speaking in Clacton after his win, Mr Farage said his party’s performance in the General Election was “truly extraordinary”.

He added: “There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it.”

– 3.48amEducation Secretary Gillian Keegan is beaten by the Liberal Democrat candidate Jess Brown-Fuller in Chichester.

– 3.57amGreen Party co-leader Carla Denyer beats Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol Central in the party’s first victory in the election.

– 3.58amReform UK chairman Richard Tice wins in Boston and Skegness to become the party’s fourth MP.

– 4.08amPenny Mourdant, leader of the House of Commons, is beaten by Labour in Portsmouth North.– 4.10amConservative chairman Richard Holden wins in Basildon and Billericay in Essex, beating the Labour candidate by 20 votes following a recount.

– 4.11amVeterans minister Jonny Mercer is defeated by Labour in Plymouth Moor View.

– 4.21amCulture Secretary Lucy Frazer is beaten by the Liberal Democrats in Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

The exit poll, published shortly after polling stations closed, predicted a Labour landslide