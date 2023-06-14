How London's weather is looking, Wednesday June 14
Today will be sunny with a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 12.9°C. In the morning, the skies are clear and it is expected to be cool, gradually warming up. The afternoon will continue to be sunny.
Tomorrow will be sunny once again, with a maximum of 24.9°C and a minimum of 13.3°C. The morning will start with clear skies, followed by cloudy periods with sunny spells, providing a pleasant atmosphere. As the day progresses, the afternoon will remain sunny, offering a comfortable warmth for those who are out and about.
Over the next few days, the trend of sunny and warm days will continue. With maximum temperatures consistently reaching the mid-to-high 20s and minimum temperatures remaining in the low teens, the mornings and afternoons will be enjoyable for everyone.
