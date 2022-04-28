28 April 2022

How long is your pet dog expected to live?

By The Newsroom
28 April 2022

New research from the Royal Veterinary College estimates the lifespans of pet dogs in the UK.

Here is a full list of the dog breeds included in the study, and their estimated life expectancy:

  • Jack Russell terrier – 12.72 years
  • Yorkshire terrier – 12.54 years
  • Border collie – 12.10 years
  • Springer spaniel – 11.92 years
  • Crossbred – 11.82 years
  • Labrador retriever – 11.77 years
  • Staffordshire bull terrier – 11.33 years
  • Cocker spaniel – 11.31 years
  • Shih-tzu – 11.05 years
  • Cavalier King Charles spaniel – 10.45 years
  • German shepherd dog – 10.16 years
  • Boxer – 10.04 years
  • Beagle – 9.85 years
  • Husky – 9.53 years
  • Chihuahua – 7.91 years
  • American bulldog – 7.79 years
  • Pug – 7.65 years
  • English bulldog – 7.39 years
  • French bulldog  – 4.53 years

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tory MP faces being thrown out of Parliament if found to have viewed porn

news

First openly transgender MP Jamie Wallis charged over failing to stop after late-night crash

news

Ben Stokes named England’s new Test captain to succeed Joe Root

cricket