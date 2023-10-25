How many more children have to die in Gaza before ceasefire call, asks Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister has asked how many more children have to die in Gaza before the Prime Minister and Labour leader call for a ceasefire.

Humza Yousaf, whose in-laws are trapped in the region due to the hostilities, said he does not understand the stance taken by Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, who have both stopped short of calling for an end to fighting to allow civilians to leave and aid to enter the territory.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, the First Minister said: “I can not understand the PM’s position, or Keir Starmer’s unwillingness to call on all parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire.

“How many more children have to die?”

Mr Yousaf also described the position of Mr Sunak and Sir Keir as “infuriating”.

During a visit to a service for young people leaving the care system in Glasgow, he told Global Radio: “How many more children have to die before you join us and join many across the world, including the United Nations, and call for that ceasefire?

“Call on all parties, not just one party here, call on all parties to commit to a ceasefire for the sake of those innocent children who are suffering so badly.”

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said he favours “specific pauses” to allow British nationals to leave the region and humanitarian aid to enter, but he has rejected calls to demand a ceasefire.

Under questioning from SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black, the PM said: “We recognise for all of that to happen there has to be a safer environment, which of course necessitates specific pauses as distinct from a ceasefire.”

Ms Black argued that joining calls for a ceasefire is the “best and maybe the only way to stop this conflict escalating beyond all control”.

But Mr Sunak said Israel has the “right to protect itself” after suffering a “shockingly brutal terrorist attack” at the hands of Hamas.

A spokesman for Sir Keir, speaking to journalists, stopped short of supporting the push for a ceasefire.

“We fully recognise that Israel has a right to defend itself, to go after the hostages and to act in accordance with humanitarian law in that process,” he said.

“What we have also said is that we need to ensure that there is protection of civilian life, that we ensure all necessary aid supplies can get into Gaza and reach people who need them, and that continues to be our position.”

Mr Yousaf’s mother-in-law Elizabeth El-Nakla and her husband Maged travelled to the region from Scotland before the Hamas attack and subsequent Israeli reprisals left them trapped.

In an emotional statement on Tuesday at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said Ms El-Nakla had “lost hope” after almost three weeks of bombing.

During his visit in Glasgow on Wednesday, the First Minister received a message saying the couple remain safe.

“But they’ve been trapped in a war zone now for 18 days and there is no sign that I can see of the Rafah crossing (into Egypt) opening for foreign nationals,” he said.

The First Minister added he is “upset and distraught” that 2.2 million residents of the Gaza Strip are facing “collective punishment for a crime they did not commit”.

He added: “The overwhelming majority had nothing to do with the disgraceful, atrocious terrorist attacks that Hamas carried out on October 7.

“All of us, all of us who are heads of government, politicians, political parties, we all have to unite in calling for a ceasefire, and calling for it now.”

The First Minister and Prime Minister shared a call on Tuesday, during which, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said, the PM extended his sympathy to Mr Yousaf, adding: “We are doing everything within our power, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and many others, to release hostages and allow aid into Gaza.”