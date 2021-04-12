How many people in priority groups have received the Covid-19 vaccine?

More than 32 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

This is the equivalent of the number of people identified as belonging in the top nine priority groups for the vaccine.

The Government has set a target of the middle of April to offer a first dose of vaccine to everybody in the nine groups, including all those aged 50 and over.

But what do the latest figures suggest about how many people in these groups have actually had a jab?

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

– England

Around 94% of people aged 50 and over in England are likely to have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The figures are for doses given up to April 4, which are the latest available estimates from NHS England.

They suggest 94% of 55-to-59-year olds had received a first jab by that date, as well as 87% of 50-to-54-year-olds.

More than a quarter of 16-to-49-year-olds (28%) are also likely to have received their first dose.

Many of those people are likely to fall into one of the priority groups that are not age-specific: for example, staff working in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, and adults classed as clinically extremely vulnerable or with underlying health conditions.

NHS England also estimates 79% of eligible staff in older care homes in England have received their first dose, along with 70% of staff working in younger adult care homes or domiciliary care providers registered with the Care Quality Commission, plus 69% of staff in other social care settings such as local authority providers.

Around 92% of those identified as clinically extremely vulnerable have had their first dose, as well as 79% of those aged 16 to 64 identified as at risk or a carer.

– Wales

The Welsh Government announced last week that it would have offered a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to everyone in the top nine priority groups by Sunday April 11.

Around 90% of people aged 50 and over in Wales are likely to have received their first jab, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

This includes 87% of 55-to-59-year-olds and 79% of 50-to-54-year-olds.

The latest figures are for vaccines given up to 10pm on April 10.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told a press briefing on Thursday April 8: “By Sunday we will have offered a vaccine to everyone in the first nine priority groups – that’s everyone over 50, all adults with an underlying health condition and a great many unpaid carers.

“By Sunday, a minimum of 75% of those in each priority group will have received a first vaccination.”

Some 83% of 16-to-64-year-olds in clinical risk groups have had their first dose, along with 92% of those aged 16 to 69 identified as clinically extremely vulnerable.

– Scotland

At least 95% of people in Scotland in each age group for those 55 and over have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Scotland.

The estimate for 50-to-54-year-olds is 81%.

The figures are for doses given up to April 10, and also suggest all staff working in care homes have had a first dose, along with 90% of frontline health care workers and 81% of frontline social care workers.

Some 86% of 16-to-64-year-olds with underlying health conditions have received their first jab, along with 94% of people who had been advised to shield.

– Northern Ireland

Vaccines in Northern Ireland have already been rolled out to the 45 to 49 and 40 to 44 age groups.

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Department of Health suggest 92% of people aged 70 and over have had their first dose of vaccine, along with 79% of 65-to-69-year olds and 40% of 60-to-64-year-olds.

Around 33% of people aged 50 to 59 have so far received a first dose.