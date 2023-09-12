12 September 2023

How much more could rail travel cost next year?

By The Newsroom
12 September 2023

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England.

Figures are based on an increase of 8%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,880 – £4,190 – £310

Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,908 – £393

Brighton to London – £5,616 – £6,065 – £449

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,284 – £2,467 – £183

York to Leeds – £2,764 – £2,985 – £221

– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,851.60 – £1,999.70 – £148.10

Liverpool to Manchester – £1,890 – £2,041.20 – £151.20

Cambridge to London – £4,208.40 – £4,545.10 – £336.70

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,510.80 – £4,871.70 – £360.90

Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £960 – £1,036.80 – £76.80

