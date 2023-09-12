How much more could rail travel cost next year?
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England.
Figures are based on an increase of 8%.
The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.
It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.
– Annual season tickets:
ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE
Woking to London – £3,880 – £4,190 – £310
Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,908 – £393
Brighton to London – £5,616 – £6,065 – £449
Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,284 – £2,467 – £183
York to Leeds – £2,764 – £2,985 – £221
– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:
ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE
Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,851.60 – £1,999.70 – £148.10
Liverpool to Manchester – £1,890 – £2,041.20 – £151.20
Cambridge to London – £4,208.40 – £4,545.10 – £336.70
Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,510.80 – £4,871.70 – £360.90
Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £960 – £1,036.80 – £76.80
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox