How royal names for boys and girls ranked in 2021

George remained the most popular name associated with the royal family for babies born in England and Wales in 2021, data shows.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the name of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s oldest son was the third most popular boys’ name overall.

Lilibet, the name chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their daughter, born in June last year, saw eight registrations, compared with fewer than three in each of the previous seven years.

The late Queen’s family nickname was first used when Princess Elizabeth was a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Elizabeth has been slowly declining, and was ranked 60th in 2021, the lowest since annual records began in 1996.

The name of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie remained in the top 10 for boys after entering the list in 2020, but fell slightly to 2,928 from 2,944.

George has been among the 10 most popular boys’ names since 2013 and has been in the top 100 since records began.

The prince was born in 2013 and the name had been climbing the rankings, going from 10th that year to second in 2018, then staying there until 2020.

A total of 4,141 baby boys were named George in 2021.

Harry was the seventh most popular last year with 3,089, but despite rising on the list it fell in numbers from 3,209 in 2020.

William and Kate’s second child Charlotte was the 12th most popular girls’ name in 2016, a year after her birth, but has gradually fallen to reach 25th last year.

Louis rose in popularity after the birth of William and Kate’s third child in 2018, gradually rising to 50th place on the boys’ list.

The King’s name Charles is 91st on the list of boys’ names, down three places from 2020, while Charlie is 14th, down from 12th last year.

William is ranked 21st on the 2021 list of boys’ names, down from 20th in 2020.

The names Kate, Catherine and Camilla were not in the 100 most common girls’ names.

The Duke of York’s name, Andrew, did not make the top 100 for boys.

The Earl of Wessex’s name, Edward, stays in the top 30 in 29th place.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s name, Philip, ranked in 339th place with 134 babies sharing his name, up from 121 in 2020.