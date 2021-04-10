How the British press marked the death of Prince Philip
There’s only one story as Saturday’s give wall-to-wall coverage of the death of the Prince Philip.
The Times and The Daily Telegraph both feature images of the Duke of Edinburgh from vastly different periods of his life.
While The Guardian writes the Queen and royal family were in mourning after the duke died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.
The i carries the headline “a life of duty”, while the Daily Star calls Philip “her rock”.
The Independent carries a portrait of the duke, and the Daily Mirror has a picture of the Queen and her husband with the headline “Goodbye, my beloved”.
The Sun writes “we’re all weeping with you Ma’am”, the Daily Mail carries the headline “Farewell, my beloved” and the Daily Express speaks of “great sorrow”.
Elsewhere, the FT Weekend leads with the latest on Sanjeev Gupta and Greensill Capital.