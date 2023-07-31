How to make the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot burger

The Prince of Wales has teamed up with popular YouTube channel, Sorted Food, to create the first Earthshot Burger.

The veggie burger was created with Earthshot Prize-winning products, and a video posted on YouTube shows William handing out meals from a food van in central London with the Sorted Food chefs.

The burger, filled with vegetables, spices, pickles and finished with a minty vegan mayonnaise, was developed by the sustainable packaging start-up Notpla (winner of the Build A Waste-Free World category), environmentally-friendly stove company Mukuru Clean Stoves (winner of the Clean Our Air category), and Kheyti’s Greenhouse-in-a-box, winner of the Protect and Restore Nature category.

The collaboration is part of The Earthshot Prize’s new partnership with YouTube, to encourage users to create more content around climate change.

Here’s how you can make your own at home…

The Earthshot Burger

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the pickle:1 cucumber, 2mm slices1 mouli, peeled and cut into 2mm slices200ml white wine vinegar75g caster sugar1tsp chilli flakes1tbsp coriander seeds½tbsp fennel seeds1tsp mild chilli powder1tbsp ground coriander seed1tsp garam masala

For the burger mix:6tbsp vegetable oil2tsp cumin seeds1tsp mustard seeds, brown1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced40g ginger, finely chopped2 green chillies, finely sliced1tsp turmeric1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced200g white cabbage, shredded200g cauliflower, finely chopped100g green beans, finely sliced500g white potato, steamed and cooled30g coriander leaves, chopped

For the sauce:200g vegan mayonnaise60g coriander20g mint, leaves only20g ginger, peeled

To serve:4 burger buns, sliced and toasted

Method:

For the pickle:

1. Place the sliced cucumber, mouli and one tablespoon of salt in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.

2. Add 400 millilitres of water, vinegar, sugar and spices to a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over a high heat. Once simmering, remove the pan from the stove.

3. After 30 minutes, tip the salted cucumber and mouli into a colander and rinse under cold running water then add them to the warm pickle liquid. Stir well and allow to cool.

For the burger mix:

4. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and fry for two minutes until fragrant and starting to pop.

5. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and chillies, along with a pinch of salt and continue to fry, stirring occasionally for five to seven minutes until the onion is starting to colour.

6. Tip in the spices and stir to combine.

7. Tip in the sliced pepper and continue to cook for five minutes until the pepper softens and releases its liquid.

8. Add in the cabbage, cauliflower and green beans, stir everything together and cover the pan with a lid. Allow the vegetables to soften for five minutes.

9. Coarsely mash the potatoes in a bowl and then add them, along with the coriander to the pan. Stir everything together and taste and adjust the seasoning. You are looking for a thick mashed potato texture.

10. Remove the pan from the stove.

For the sauce:

11. Add the mayonnaise, herbs, ginger and a generous pinch of salt to the jug of a blender and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

To serve:

12. Divide the mashed potato and vegetable filling between the toasted buns. Top each with a couple of pinches of pickled vegetables and finish with the herb sauce.