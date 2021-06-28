Huge fire near south London railway station
A large fire has broken out under a major rail line.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze is believed have started at some garages close to Elephant and Castle railway station.
The incident was first reported at 1.43pm on Monday.
Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are at the scene.
A video posted on social media showed a small explosion appear to erupt from inside the station.
There is a huge plume of smoke billowing above the area.
The fire has caused disruption to Thameslink and Southeastern services.
Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in nearby apartment building Hurlock Heights and said smoke and the noise of the explosion had reached her window.
“We opened the window for a sec as you could hear people shouting, and we smelt something very very strong,” she said.
“The smoke (was) dying down a little… we heard an explosion and now it started again.”