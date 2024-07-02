Huge reform needed to postal voting system, says SNP’s Westminster leader

The postal voting system requires “huge reform”, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said, following reports some voters could miss out.

Some Scots have said they are without their postal voting pack and will not be able to cast a ballot ahead of Thursday’s election due to being on holiday.

The July 4 poll is taking place in the first week of the school holidays north of the border, with a higher than usual number of people expected to vote ahead of time.

The system is not fit for purpose, and we need to see huge reform

Speaking to the BBC, Stephen Flynn said the issues risk disenfranchising voters.

“I’m massively concerned about that, like almost every candidate across Scotland that I believe to be the case. I’ve had numerous emails from people who have not received their postal ballot, that’s simply not good enough,” he said.

“You know, we warned the Prime Minister of this when it became apparent that he was going to choose the election date because, of course, for a huge majority of the people of Scotland, it’s now the school holidays, people are away on holiday.

“If their postal vote didn’t land in time, then they’re now disenfranchised from this election, they’re not able to vote for who they want to represent them at Westminster, whether that’s the SNP, or otherwise, that’s simply not good enough.”

The Westminster leader, who is running to return to Westminster in Aberdeen South, added: “I see some individuals are blaming the Royal Mail but the reality is the system is not fit for purpose, and we need to see huge reform.

“We also need to see a big reflection on how we’ve managed to get into a situation where a prime minister can at his own whim declare an election, the Tories decided this was the way that they want the elections to operate in the UK.”

Mr Flynn also agreed with his party’s leader John Swinney, who said the battle in Scotland between the SNP and Labour was “on a knife edge”.

“In vast swathes of Scotland it’s very much up for grabs as to who is going to win this election,” he said.

The SNP Westminster leader said the issues risk disenfranchising voters (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA) ( PA Media )