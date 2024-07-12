Human remains found in suitcases thought to be those of two men, police say

Human remains found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol are believed to be those of two adult men.

The remains were discovered on Wednesday evening after police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge.

The suspect is thought to have travelled to Bristol from London earlier that day, the Metropolitan Police said.

A crime scene is in place at a location in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, and detectives from the Met are now leading the investigation.

The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adult men, with the results of one post-mortem examination “inconclusive”, while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the investigation for the Met, said: “Over the last 48 hours we have been working extremely closely with colleagues from Avon and Somerset.

“This work leads us to believe the man we need to speak to travelled to Bristol from London earlier on Wednesday evening.

“We are drawing on resources from across the Met to find and apprehend the suspect and I would urge anyone who believes they see him, or who knows of his whereabouts, to call 999 straight away.

“Do not approach him.

“We recognise this has caused significant concern to residents in the Clifton area and will cause concern among those who live and work in west London.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them.”

Witnesses have described how the man, who arrived at the bridge in a taxi, was challenged after the “tatty” suitcase was seen to be leaking blood.

He left the scene, reportedly chased by a cyclist, and made off in the direction of Leigh Woods, leaving the suitcase behind.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and discovered that the suitcase, along with a second located a short distance from the bridge, contained human remains.

Searches, including with the police helicopter and the Coastguard, have continued since the incident but the suspect is yet to be located.

The force has released two pictures of him, showing a black man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles and carrying a black backpack.

Clifton Suspension Bridge was closed on Thursday while forensic investigations took place.

Police confirmed a taxi had been seized and said the taxi driver was helping officers with the investigation.