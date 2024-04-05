Human remains found wrapped in plastic at nature reserve

A major investigation has been launched after human remains were found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called by a member of the public who found an “unknown item wrapped in plastic” at Kersal Dale in Salford.

A pathologist and detectives attended the scene and confirmed it was in fact human remains, GMP said.

The remains, which are yet to be identified, were found at around 5.50pm on Thursday in a secluded woodland area where an extensive police scene has been put in place, the force said.

Police said it had been confirmed that it “would not be possible for the victim to have survived”, prompting them to launch a murder investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The largely wooded nature reserve sits north of Manchester city centre, and occupies around 32 hectares of countryside, according to its website.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “I want to assure the local community that although this is a disturbing and unsettling find, we have a large visible presence in the area to complete inquiries, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns.

“I encourage anyone who may have relevant information to speak to these officers.

“A large scene is now in place, and is likely to remain for some time, whilst we work to unravel what exactly has happened here. The area is closed to members of the public.

“The victim has not yet been identified, but we know that behind this discovery there will be a family who have lost a loved one, and we want to make sure they are supported as quickly as possible.

“Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, could be key to unlocking what happened.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information that may be relevant to our inquiries, no matter how big or small, comes forward.”