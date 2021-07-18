Humiliating U-turn by Prime Minister who now says he will be self-isolating after Covid contact less than three hours after saying he wouldn’t
Boris Johnson has performed one of the quickest U-turns ever by abandoning plans to avoid quarantine after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace following a furious political backlash.
At 8am this morning No 10 announced that the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be taking daily tests rather than self-isolate following meetings last week with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who has tested positive for Covid-19.
But in a dramatic turnaround less than three hours later Downing Street said the two ministers would be self-isolating rather than taking part in a ‘new’ daily contact testing pilot.
“The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid,” a spokesman said.
“He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate. He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.
“He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot.”
In a tweet Mr Sunak said: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.
“To that end I’ll be self isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot.”