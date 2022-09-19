Hundreds gather at Belfast City Hall to watch Queen’s funeral

Hundreds of people have gathered at Belfast City Hall to watch the Queen’s funeral, with crowds dispersing shortly after the service at Westminster Abbey ended.

Parks and civic buildings across Northern Ireland brought in large screens and encouraged people to gather to watch the Queen’s funeral procession and service on Monday morning.

Many at Belfast City Hall sat on blankets or in foldable chairs, while others chose to stand on the lawns outside the landmark building as the service was broadcast on big screens.

The gathering was diverse, with military veterans wearing medals and children playing with toys among those in the crowd.

A reverent silence pervaded throughout the proceedings, with some weeping quietly as the service drew to a close and God Save The King was played.

Around 200 people watched the funeral live on the front lawn at St Malachy’s Church in Hillsborough, with several dozen gathering outside the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland’s royal residence.

Christ Church Presbyterian Church in Dundonald on the outskirts of Belfast showed the funeral on a big screen for members of its congregation.

Copies of the order of service were handed out on arrival with tea and biscuits also offered to those who came together to watch the historic event.

Church minister Reverend Richard McIlhatton said there was a real sense of loss within the local community.

“It’s an opportunity to gather because some people would feel quite isolated and alone in their own homes,” he said.

“To come together and be part of something bigger – we wanted to give people an opportunity to be part of that.”

Members of the public visit a mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Joy Rodgers, from Lisburn, attended at Hillsborough in Co Down to watch the funeral service with her daughter-in-law Leanne Rodgers, who is originally from New Zealand.

Joy Rodgers said: “When I was young I remember the Queen coming to Lisburn.

“I wanted to come to Hillsborough today to show my respects, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The Queen was 96 and I suppose it was her time but it is a big challenge now for Charles.”

Leanne Rodgers said: “Growing up in New Zealand, the Queen is all I’ve ever known. We will never see her like again, in terms of longevity. It is a very sad day.”

Hundreds of foreign dignitaries and charity representatives are among those who joined the royal family in the abbey for the service.

Peter Sheridan of Co-operation Ireland, which is among the charities the late Queen was a patron of, said he was honoured to attend the funeral and reflected on the Queen’s “gestures of healing”.

The Queen’s coffin is being carried from the abbey to Wellington Arch at the corner of Hyde Park, before being transferred into a hearse for the journey to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A televised committal ceremony will take place in the chapel at 4pm followed by a private interment service attended by senior royals.

On Sunday at 8pm, a minute’s silence was held at locations across Northern Ireland to mourn the death of the Queen and reflect on her life and legacy.

People across the UK were invited to mark the occasion at their homes or as part of community events.

At Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, a gong was sounded as the minute’s silence began, which prompted the crowd gathered at the castle gates to bow their heads.

Robin Campbell at Hillsborough Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) (PA Wire)

Robin Campbell, from Royal Hillsborough, said he came to the castle on Sunday night “to join with the rest of the nation in the minute’s silence for Her Majesty the Queen, to remember her”.

He said he would watch the funeral with his family.

“The plan is to spend it with my family, my mother and father, my partner and our children. It’s a family occasion.

“It’s such an historic event, sad but also celebratory in that she’s also left a great legacy for us all to follow.”

In Belfast, people gathered at West Belfast Orange Hall’s memorial garden ahead of the minute’s silence.

West Belfast Orange Hall members on the Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

William Humphrey, chairman of the hall committee and a former member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, told those who gathered that the Queen was respected “not just as our monarch, but as an international stateswoman”.

“I think it’s fair to say that for all of us, and that’s right across the country, the Queen’s passing was like someone in our own family passing, and I think that pays tribute to how she was loved across every household in the kingdom.”

The funeral comes almost a week after the King made his first visit to Northern Ireland as the UK’s new head of state.

Charles met politicians at Hillsborough Castle before he and the Queen Consort attended a memorial service in the Queen’s honour at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Charles and Camilla also greeted some members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the new monarch, and to convey their condolences at the loss of his mother.