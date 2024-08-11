Hundreds gather to pay respects at funeral of Alice da Silva Aguiar in Southport

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of “dream child” Alice da Silva Aguiar, who was killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class in Southport.

The nine-year-old’s parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by family and friends at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in the town.

Among those who also paid their respects were Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, along with uniformed officers from the police and the ambulance and fire services.

Members of the public lined Marshside Road as the funeral cortege arrived, along with about 30 uniformed police officers.

Pink ribbons and balloons were tied to lamp posts and garden walls.

Applause broke out as the carriage, drawn by two white horses sporting orange and white plumes and containing the youngster’s white coffin, approached the church entrance.

Several hundred people packed into the church while more listened outside as the service was relayed on loudspeakers.

In an address to their daughter given on their behalf, Alice’s parents said: “Dear Alice, you were our perfect dream child, everything was idyllic from the moment you arrived.

“A good girl, with strong values and kind nature. A lover of animals and an environmentalist in the making. You moved our world with your confidence and empathy. Playful energetic, friendly, and always so respectful.

“Being around you was a privilege, we cherished every milestone. You completed us.

“In nine short years we never needed time off from you. We never gave up our time for anything that didn’t involve you too.

“And if we did, we’d always do it separately so you could have one of us always next to you.”

They went on: “We feel shocked, unimaginable pain, we miss you.

“From time to time, the pin drops. When mommy says ‘good night, Sergio, good night Alice’ and then it hits us all over again. We don’t hear you back.

“Moving forward will be hard. Some days are better than others, but none will be perfect.

“Some moments we are weak and we say wild things. But we made a promise to always be there for each other in moments of despair, a pinky promise.

“We share a strong bond and we’ll always have each other to rely on. We won’t be alone.

“We are surrounded by a wonderful community and their full support, family and friends, neighbours, work colleagues, the wonderful servicemen and women who serve the community, your school, your church and all your friends and their parents.

“We have the full support of the country and the privilege of multiplying that by two. For that, we’re thankful.

“For now, our beloved Angel, keep dancing, mummy and daddy will always, always love you.”

Alice, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Eight other children were injured in the attack, and all have now been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.