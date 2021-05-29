Hundreds join anti-vaccination protest in central London

People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square
People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:43pm, Sat 29 May 2021
Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Many of the crowd in Parliament Square on Saturday had travelled from outside the capital.

Some claimed the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading “My body, my choice”, and protested against the idea of vaccine passports.

People take part in an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square (PA Wire)
Busy scenes in Parliament Square (PA Wire)

Several people set off smoke bombs and one launched a firework.

One man, who did not give his name, told the PA news agency he had come “because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the Government are lying to us”.

Another said she had attended because the press “are lying to us”.

By around 1.20pm, the crowd had started to disperse and head up Whitehall.

Health

Coronavirus

Protest

PA