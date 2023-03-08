Hundreds of NI civil servants set to strike over pay

Hundreds of Northern Ireland civil servants are set to take part in strike action over pay.

They will include more than 400 road crew and those who operate the Strangford Ferry in Co Down, from the Department for Infrastructure, and rivers agency and forest service workers from the Department of Agriculture.

Trade unions GMB and Unite have announced co-ordinated strike action, with dates yet to be announced.

The workers were offered a 2% pay increase in January

Alan Perry, GMB organiser, said workers feel like they have been left with no other option but to strike.

“Strike action is always a last resort for any worker – but management intransigence has left our members with no alternative but to go to the gate,” he said.

“The pay increase currently offered is nothing short of an insult.

“The situation is not made any easier by roads service management going on radio seeking to shift the blame on to workers.

“The way to resolve all these disputes is for management to sit down with the trade unions and make an offer which addresses our members’ concerns.

“Management has a responsibility to the travelling public, they must act to avoid unnecessary risk and disruption.”

Gareth Scott, Unite regional officer, added: “This ballot result is a powerful mandate for strike action. We now need to see movement from the Department for Infrastructure to address our members’ pay claim.

“It is simply unacceptable that road service, rivers agency, forest service and Strangford Ferry workers, who are already among the lowest paid workers in the civil service, are expected to accept a 12% real-terms pay cut.

“Our members are determined to defend themselves and to that end Unite and GMB will be co-ordinating with Nipsa to maximise the impact of our industrial action.”