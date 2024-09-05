Hunter Biden intends to change not guilty plea in his federal tax case

Hunter Biden plans to change his not guilty plea in his federal tax case, his defence lawyer said on Thursday, just as jury selection at court in Los Angeles was about to begin.

US President Joe Biden’s son is facing misdemeanour and felony charges alleging he failed to pay at least 1.4 million dollars (£1.06 million) in taxes over four years during a period in which he has acknowledged struggling with a drug addiction.

He was convicted in June of charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018, when prosecutors say he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Defence lawyer Abbe Lowell announced Hunter Biden’s plans to change his plea but did not provide further details.

Mark Geragos, another Hunter Biden lawyer, said in a text message that the president’s son intends to enter what is referred to as an Alford plea, an unusual plea under which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

“There is overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s guilt,” Mr Lowell told the judge. “This can be resolved today. It’s not a complicated issue.”

He is already facing potential prison time after a Delaware jury convicted him in June of lying on a 2018 federal form to purchase a gun that he possessed for 11 days.

Hunter Biden walked into the courtroom holding hands with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and flanked by Secret Service agents.

Initially, he pleaded not guilty to the charges related to his 2016-2019 taxes and his lawyers have indicated they will argue he did not act “willfully” or with the intention to break the law, in part because of his well-documented struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, who was appointed to the bench by former president Donald Trump, placed some restrictions on what jurors would be allowed to hear about the traumatic events that Hunter Biden’s family, friends and attorneys say led to his drug addiction.

The judge barred lawyers from connecting his substance abuse struggles to the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden from cancer or the car accident that killed his mother and sister when he was a toddler.

He also rejected a proposed defence expert lined up to testify about addiction.

The indictment alleges that Hunter Biden lived lavishly while flouting the tax law, spending his cash on things like strippers and luxury hotels, “in short, everything but his taxes”.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers had asked Mr Scarsi to also limit prosecutors from highlighting details of his expenses that they say amount to a “character assassination”, including payments made to strippers or pornographic websites.

The judge has said in court papers that he will maintain “strict control” over the presentation of potentially salacious evidence.

Meanwhile, prosecutors could present more details of Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings, which have been at the centre of Republican investigations into the Biden family often seeking, without evidence, to tie the president to an alleged influence peddling scheme.

The special counsel’s team has said it wanted to tell jurors about Hunter Biden’s work for a Romanian businessman, who they say sought to “influence US government policy” while Joe Biden was vice president.

The defence accused prosecutors of releasing details about Hunter Biden’s work for the Romanian in court papers to drum up media coverage and taint the jury pool.

Sentencing in Hunter Biden’s Delaware conviction will take place on November 13. He could face up to 25 years in prison, but as a first-time offender, he is likely to get far less time or avoid prison entirely.