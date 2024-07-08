Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas, knocking out power for 1.5 million

Storm Beryl has made landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds, the US National Weather Service reported.

The storm’s centre hit land as a Category 1 hurricane around 4am Central Standard Time (10am BST) about 85 miles south-west of Houston with top sustained winds of 80mph while moving north at 12mph.

Beryl strengthened and became a hurricane again late on Sunday. The storm had weakened after leaving a path of deadly destruction through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.

High waters quickly began closing roads around Houston, which was again under flood warnings after heavy storms in recent months washed out neighbourhoods.

One man was killed in the Houston suburb of Humble when a tree fell on a house, trapping him beneath the debris, according to Harris County sheriff’s office senior deputy Thomas M Gilliland.

More than 1.5 million homes and businesses were without power hours after Beryl made landfall, according to CenterPoint Energy in Houston.

Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg urged residents to stay off the roads, reporting that one of its high-water rescue vehicles had been hit by a falling tree while returning from a rescue.

Video footage showed heavy street flooding in the barrier island city of Galveston, and Houston was under a flash flood warning for most of the morning as heavy rain continued to soak the city.

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled at Houston’s two airports, according to tracking data from FlightAware.

Beryl is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Monday and a tropical depression on Tuesday, the weather service said, forecasting a turn to the north-east and an increase in speed on Monday night and Tuesday.

The storm’s centre is expected to move over eastern Texas on Monday and then through the lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

“Beryl’s moving inland but this is not the end of the story yet,” said Jack Beven, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Centre.

People on the Texas coast boarded up windows and left beach towns under evacuation orders. The storm was projected to come ashore early on Monday in the middle of the Texas coast around Matagorda Bay, an area about 100 miles south of Houston, but officials cautioned its path could still change.

As the storm neared the coast, Texas officials warned on Sunday it could cause power outages and flooding but also expressed worries that not enough residents and beach vacationers in Beryl’s path had heeded warnings to leave.

“One of the things that kind of trigger our concern a little bit, we’ve looked at all of the roads leaving the coast and the maps are still green,” said Dan Patrick, who is serving as the state’s acting governor while governor Greg Abbott is travelling overseas. “So we don’t see many people leaving.”