07 October 2024

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 4 amid Florida evacuation preparations

By The Newsroom
07 October 2024

Milton has rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as it heads towards population centres in the US state of Florida, including Tampa and Orlando.

The hurricane threatens a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and sets the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

Milton had maximum sustained winds of 150mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

The storm could make landfall on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area and may remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida towards the Atlantic Ocean.

That path would largely spare other south-eastern US states ravaged by Helene, which caused widespread damage from northern Florida to the Appalachian Mountains and killed at least 230 people.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Coleen Rooney legal bill in Wagatha libel battle with Rebekah Vardy more than £1.8m, court told

news

Florida prepares for massive evacuation as hurricane approaches

news

Projectiles from Gaza trigger sirens in Tel Aviv on October 7 anniversary

world news