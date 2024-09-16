Huw Edwards apologises for betraying ‘priceless trust of so many people’

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards “recognises that he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people”, a court heard.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told Edwards is “truly sorry” for how he had “damaged his family and his loved ones” and for committing the offences.

The 63-year-old admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Barrister Philip Evans KC said his client is a man of previous good character, continuing: “He has lost that good character.

He recognises the repugnant nature of such indecent images and the hurt that is done to those who appear in such images

“He has lost that good character in a very public way.

“That is, we respectfully submit, a matter of some significance and we know that the court will not underestimate the effect that that will have had on him.

“He has not worked since leaving employment with the BBC.”

Mr Evans went on: “You will have appreciated, sir, that the press has been extraordinary to the extent that this matter has been reported and Mr Edwards through me wishes to apologise to the court.

“He wishes the court, through me, to know how profoundly sorry he is.

“He recognises the repugnant nature of such indecent images and the hurt that is done to those who appear in such images.

“For his part in that, he apologises sincerely and he makes it clear that he has the utmost regret and he recognises that he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people.

“He knows he has hurt and he has damaged his family and his loved ones around him and for all of these things he is truly sorry and he is truly sorry that he has committed these offences.”