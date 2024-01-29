Iceland boss and ex-Tory donor switches backing to Labour

The executive chairman of Iceland supermarket has given his backing to Labour, saying the party was the “right choice” for business and voters.

Richard Walker, the executive chairman of the supermarket and a former Tory donor, quit the Conservative party last October in a blow to Rishi Sunak.

Now Mr Walker has switched his support to Sir Keir Starmer’s party, accusing the Tories of having “failed the nation”.

Writing in The Guardian, he said: “Labour is the right choice for the communities across the country where Iceland operates – and the right choice for everyone in business who wants to see this country grow and prosper.”

Mr Walker, who had previously sought to become a Tory parliamentary candidate, said it was the Conservative party rather than him that had changed.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think they have steadily changed and certainly when I was trying to become a candidate, I was told to pipe down on issues that really matter to me, like the alarming rise of food banks, by very senior people within the party.”

What’s interesting is that my values and principles haven’t changed and, whilst the Conservatives have moved away from me, Labour has steadily moved towards the centrist pragmatic views that I’ve long held

He added: “I think the Conservatives have failed the nation. They’ve drifted badly out of touch with people like my customers and they’re drifting further and further to the right.

“What’s interesting is that my values and principles haven’t changed and, whilst the Conservatives have moved away from me, Labour has steadily moved towards the centrist pragmatic views that I’ve long held.”

The Iceland chairman used the Guardian article to praise Sir Keir for having “transformed” his party in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and said the Labour leader understands pressures facing households.

Sir Keir, Mr Walker wrote, “demonstrates a compassion and concern for the less fortunate that contrasts very favourably with the attitude of most of his opponents”.

“He absolutely gets it when I talk to him about the way that the cost-of-living crisis has put unbearable strain on the finances of so many of my customers and their families, and the urgent need for a government that does everything in its power to ease their burden.”

While Mr Walker said he would be supporting Labour at the next general election, he said he was not becoming a party member.

Sir Keir, visiting a branch of Iceland in Warrington, said he was “delighted” by Mr Walker’s switch as he hinted at a possible role for him in a future Labour government.

I think it further cements the real profound way in which the Labour Party has changed under my leadership

Mr Walker, who introduced the Labour leader to staff, appeared to make a joke about former prime minister Boris Johnson as he welcomed Sir Keir to the frozen food store.

Calling it “absolutely fantastic” to welcome the Labour leader, Mr Walker said: “I’m delighted, unlike some politicians, you’re not hiding in a fridge.”

The Labour leader told reporters: “I’m also delighted at the reason he’s come out for the Labour Party, because he recognised that we’re a changed Labour Party, that we’re pro-working people, we’re serious about the cost-of-living crisis and about stability and long-term strategy.

“I think it further cements the real profound way in which the Labour Party has changed under my leadership, as we go into this all-important year of the general election.”

Asked about a potential job for Mr Walker, Sir Keir said: “Richard Walker is wanting to work with us. He’s made it absolutely clear why he supports us and we’ll continue to talk to him.”