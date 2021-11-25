25 November 2021

I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

By The Newsroom
25 November 2021

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after a “medical emergency” at the site of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

The 2021 contestants of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (ITV) (PA Media)

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

An ITV spokesman said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.

