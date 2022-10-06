06 October 2022

IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

By The Newsroom
06 October 2022

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by four trillion dollars (£3.5 trillion) through to 2026.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University in Washington DC on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better”.

Ms Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2% for 2022 and now 2.9% for 2023.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

22 dead, dozens missing after two migrant boats sink in Greek waters

world news

Three people stabbed in horrific attack near Liverpool Street station

news

At least 24 children among 35 dead after attack by ex police officer at Thailand childcare centre

world news