‘Improving weather picture’ on Monday but week ahead remains unsettled

Most of the UK will see an “improving picture” in the weather forecast on Monday but the week ahead remains unsettled, as many schoolchildren enjoy their first week of the summer holidays.

The Met Office said early rain and thundery spells would make way for widespread sunshine and showers.

It comes after a weekend of heavy and persistent rain in northern England and Wales which saw rain and flood warnings issued.

The fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford saw no play on Sunday and had to be ended as a draw, while several festivals including bluedot and Tramlines were forced into making last-minute adjustments to cope with the conditions.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Met Office, said; “We’ve got a band of rain clearing southwards tomorrow.

“There are likely to be some heavy, potentially thundery bursts across the south and south-east during the course of the morning, but sunny spells and showers already around elsewhere will push right across the whole country during the course of the afternoon, so it is an improving picture.”

Temperatures will be “a little bit on the cool side” at around or slightly below average, the forecaster said.

Looking further ahead, Mr Stroud added: “Probably the better days of the week are going to be Tuesday and Friday, again with a focus on sunshine and showers.

“We have a band of cloud and rain quickly moving in from the south and west on Wednesday. There is a risk of some coastal gales developing across parts of Devon and Cornwall into Thursday, so it’s looking like a rather unsettled middle chunk of the week.”

He said the weather will remain changeable for the rest of the month and into the first week of August, but that there are “tentative signs” things will begin to settle during the second week.