In full: Announcement from Buckingham Palace on Duke of Edinburgh’s death

By UK Newsroom
12:21pm, Fri 09 Apr 2021
Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh:

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

