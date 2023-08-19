In pictures: 20 Glasgow locations featured in Scottish sitcom Still Game

Still Game, a cherished Glasgow show, remains popular despite its last episode airing in March 2019. The show, set in a host of familiar local locations, allows Glaswegians to connect with the characters of Craiglang. We've compiled 20 notable Glasgow filming locations used in Still Game, predominantly still intact, except for The Clansman pub, originally located at Ruchill Tavern on Ruchill Street, now replaced by a housing estate. Recognise these spots from Maryhill to Townhead.

The historic Sutton Park Hotel pub in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, has reopened after a three-week refurbishment. The vibrant makeover includes a refreshed bar, new soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area. The pub, renowned for traditional meals, is introducing a new food menu featuring a variety of freshly cooked dishes. The family and dog-friendly venue, which also exhibits live sports, offers pre-booking for premium seating. The pub hosts a weekly quiz every Tuesday and live entertainment every Saturday. General manager, Nikki Cooper, expressed excitement over revealing the pub's new appearance to both new and existing guests.

Birmingham-born Ali Campbell, the former lead singer of British reggae band UB40, has experienced much success and personal upheaval. Having sold over 70 million records worldwide, Campbell left UB40 in 2008 due to a dispute, embarked on a solo career, and now performs with UB40 Live Featuring Ali Campbell. He has also served as a judge on New Zealand's Got Talent and recently lost former bandmate Astro. Throughout these changes, Campbell's wife Julie has been a constant. The couple, married since 2006, have two children together and Campbell is father to eight in total. Despite a busy life on the road, Campbell remains a devoted father and husband.

Bristol musicians Tara Clerkin and Sunny Paradisos plan to transform the vacant Rhubarb Tavern into a community hub. The pair have reached an agreement with the pub's owner, Natan Ltd, to lease the main building. Closed since 2020, the tavern was at risk of being converted into flats. However, following resident and community group opposition, these plans were halted. The aspiring publicans aim to crowdfund between £40,000 and £60,000 for renovations, promising a music venue, microbrewery, music studios, pottery workshops, and space for local food traders. If successful, the Rhubarb Tavern will reopen by spring 2024.

Existing since 1966, Woodes cafe on Park Street, Bristol, remains relatively unchanged since the 1980s. Retaining its original Victorian décor, the cafe offers low prices compared to other central Bristol establishments with menu items ranging from £2.15-£5.75. Noted for its poor wifi connection and lack of background music, Woodes promotes authentic conversation, which may contribute to its 57 years of success. Despite commercial fluctuation on Park Street, Woodes remains a staple, amidst a rejuvenating retail scene.

Butcombe's Ring O Bells pub in Compton Martin has defended its drink prices, describing them as 'very competitively priced' compared to other premium pubs nearby. The pint of the brewery's own Butcombe Original and a large glass of Malbec totalled £17.05. Butcombe Pubs & Inns responded to challenge on prices, attributing slight increases to supplier costs, but clarified that their beer prices haven't been raised for quite some time. They also emphasised that the price of the large glass of Merlot reflects the fact that it's a third of a bottle.

Compton Martin, a traditional village in Somerset, is famed for secret gigs at the local Ring O'Bells pub, performed by artists including Coldplay and Kylie Minogue, due to ties with Parlophone chairman, Miles Leonard. The pub, also the beginning and endpoint of a local country walk, offers food and drink, though customers may be surprised by the prices. The village is also known as the birthplace of St Wulfric and a filming location for the comedy film The Festival.

Campaigners are challenging permission granted to demolish the Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Knowle for a new 850-home development. A crowdfunding campaign has raised over £7,500 for the legal fight, with a barrister outlining issues with the decision. The approval could potentially be overturned by a judicial review or additional scrutiny by the Department for Levelling Up. Initial concerns over a lack of affordable housing were overcome by promises of additional inexpensive homes. A protest against the decision is planned for 12 September. The campaigners argue this situation reflects deeper planning system flaws and demands a closure of the cooling-off period loophole.

The Metrolink Tram network offers excellent connectivity throughout Greater Manchester, with 99 stops including landmarks like Old Trafford and Manchester Airport. The network consists of eight tram lines divided across four zones, enabling easy navigation. It serves as a convenient mode of transport for visitors attending events in the city. Key venues like the AO Arena and big football stadiums have their own tram stops. Information on the entire tram network can be found on the Transport for Greater Manchester website.