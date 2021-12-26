In Pictures: 2021 – from storms to searing sun and back again

The weather has taken the UK on a wild ride in 2021, from flooding and snow in January to baking temperatures in the summer and a fierce storm in December.

Storm Christoph kicked off the year with a bang, as homes were flooded amid heavy downpours and some areas were blanketed in snow.

Flooded street (PA Wire)

Snowy scene (PA Wire)

There was more snow later in the month as the Met Office said it was the coldest January across the UK in 10 years.

People walk in the snow (PA Wire)

Snow in County Durham (PA Wire)

The UK recorded its coldest night of the winter on February 9 but it did not stop young and old alike from enjoying some fun in the snow.

The Crompton family have a snowball fight at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

But the arrival of British Summer Time saw the weather shift, coinciding with a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures in England.

Spring weather Mar 30th 2021 (PA Wire)

Spring weather Mar 30th 2021 (PA Wire)

But the further loosening of restrictions in May was less inviting weather-wise, with rain and wind hitting parts of the UK.

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

However by July, things had really heated up as Northern Ireland recorded its highest ever temperature of 31.2C in Ballywatticock, in County Down, and with people packing UK beaches.

Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)

Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)

The UK also enjoyed a warm start to September as pupils headed back to school.

Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

After a mild and quiet autumn, Storm Arwen created major disruption in the north of England and Scotland.

The Met Office said wind speeds hit 98mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

Huge waves crash the against the sea wall and Roker Lighthouse in Sunderland on Saturday morning (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The clubhouse roof lies on the pitch at Chester le Street Town FC in County Durham (Tom Wilkinson/PA) (PA Wire)

A house is covered in snow on the A53 close to Buxton (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)