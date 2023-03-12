12 March 2023

In Pictures: 95th Academy Award arrivals

By The Newsroom
12 March 2023

Stars have begun to arrive for the 95th Academy Awards, the biggest night in the show business calendar.

Famous faces including Florence Pugh, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett all descended on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Here PA takes a look at the elegant black outfits, neutral tones and dramatic trains dominating the carpet so far:

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BBC urged to get a ‘grip’ over Gary Lineker fiasco

news

Ian Wright: ‘I’m out, I’m gone if BBC get rid of Gary Lineker’

news

Former BBC boss says corporation is wrong over Gary Lineker decision

news