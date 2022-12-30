In Pictures: A new Prince of Wales and a historic World Cup journey

2022 saw Wales embark on a football rollercoaster, from qualification joy to Doha heartache, as well as a new Prince of Wales following the death of the Queen.

Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first successful campaign since 1958, but disappointing results – most notably a 3-0 defeat to England – saw them finish bottom of the group and head home early.

Following the death of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne to become King – meaning his son, William, as heir apparent became the new Prince of Wales.

William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with the King announcing their titles in his historic address to the nation.

King Charles III set his affairs in order in a television broadcast, saying he was proud to bestow the title on his eldest son and heir.

It meant William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

The death of the Queen meant Charles visited Wales as the new King, accompanied by Camilla the Queen Consort, for a series of duties.

The weather in Wales, like the rest of the UK, saw extremes – with baking temperatures in summer and violent storms hitting the coast.

Elsewhere, people in Wales marched in the capital Cardiff demanding independence for the country.

Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, visited Cardiff to unveil a statue dedicated to Wales’ first black head teacher – Betty Campbell.

Towards the end of the year, members of the Royal College of Nursing joined colleagues across many parts of the UK in taking strike action over pay and conditions within the NHS.