In Pictures: Back to the gym, pub, pool, salon and shops

Coronarvirus haircut
Coronarvirus haircut (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
9:29am, Mon 12 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

People queued for an early-morning shopping fix as non-essential stores reopened in the latest relaxation of England’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Pub gardens and outdoor dining at restaurants were also set to resume as well as gyms, hairdressers, nail salons and zoos.

Wales was also enjoy renewed freedoms from Monday, with non-essential retail reopened and border restrictions eased to permit travel again with the rest of the UK and Ireland. The “stay at home” order in Northern Ireland also ended, with more people permitted to meet outdoors.

Shoppers stand in line outside the Primark store in Oxford Street, London (PA Wire)
Spray tan artist arrives at home (PA Wire)
A southern white rhino beside a 'we are open' sign (PA Media)
Children play in swimming pool (PA Wire)
A shopper waves as she enters the Primark store in Oxford Street, London (PA Wire)
Coronavirus – Mon Apr 12, 2021 (PA Wire)
Magdelaine Gibson sprays client Isabella Robinson (PA Wire)
Shop owner hangs 'we're open' sign (PA Wire)
Tennis coach James Hoad trains Elsa Coombes (PA Wire)
Some of the first shoppers leave the Primark store in Oxford Street (PA Wire)
London’s West End as it reopened to the public (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Coronavirus

Gallery

PA