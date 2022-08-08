08 August 2022

In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games

By The Newsroom
08 August 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games has come to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a ceremony showcasing Birmingham’s musical vibrancy.

The extravaganza, held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, The Selecter and Jorja Smith.

A tribute to hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, described as “one of Birmingham’s major global exports of the past decade” formed part of a production celebrating the heritage of the West Midlands.

Competing nations and their flagbearers wait to enter the show (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
Team England walk out during the Closing Ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
The crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
Dexys performs Come On Eileen (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Apache Indian performing (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Musical Youth (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Performers on stage during the Closing Ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
(Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
(Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
(David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
(David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US actress Anne Heche reportedly in critical condition after car crashes into LA apartment block

world news

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news