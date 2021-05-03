In Pictures: Britons brave the elements in bank holiday washout

A surfer enjoys the waves in Porthcawl, Wales
By The Newsroom
15:17pm, Mon 03 May 2021
Another British bank holiday – and more wind and rain.

The Met Office warned heavy rain and 65mph gusts of wind could hit many parts of the country.

But the weather did little to deter hardy souls eager to make the most of the long weekend.

Surfers took advantage of the blustery conditions at Porthcawl in Wales…

Spring weather May 3rd 2021 (PA Wire)
… although it wasn’t too busy on the beach.

Meanwhile, it was brollies all round as people enjoyed a leisurely punt along the River Cam in Cambridge.

