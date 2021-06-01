In pictures: Britons enjoy the sun on first day of summer

Swimmers enjoy the hot weather at Warleigh Weir, Bath
Swimmers enjoy the hot weather at Warleigh Weir, Bath
By The Newsroom
15:47pm, Tue 01 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

People across the UK basked in warm temperatures again on Tuesday as the first meteorological day of summer brought bright sunshine.

Forecasters said temperatures could rise to as high as 27C as people enjoyed newly-restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.

People enjoy the warm weather at Durdle Door (PA Wire)
A group of friends enjoy the hot weather with a game of volleyball (PA Wire)
People walk by Centenary Square in Birmingham (PA Wire)
Three-year-old German vizsla Willow joins swimmers
Summer weather June 1st 2021 (PA Wire)

The Met Office said the best of the weather may be yet to come, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday in many areas of the UK.

Swimmers enjoy the hot weather
A person paddleboards with their dog in the sea near to Durdle Door (PA Wire)
People row boats underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct (PA Wire)
A boat on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (PA Wire)
Summer weather June 1st 2021 (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Weather

Summer

Gallery

PA