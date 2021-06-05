In Pictures: Britons flock outdoors to soak up sun

Britons have headed out to the beach, parks and lakes to soak up the sunny weather.

Bournemouth beach and the Lake District National Park were among the places proving popular for people wanting to enjoy the summery weekend temperatures.

People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (PA Wire)

Activity on the Regent’s Canal, Little Venice, London (PA Wire)

Members of Rainbow Carnival Stilt Walkers performing in Roundhay park, Leeds, ahead of the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Series Leeds event (PA Wire)

June has brought a taste of summer, with temperatures nearing 30C in parts of the country this week.

Northolt in west London peaked at 28.3C on Wednesday afternoon, meaning the UK recorded its third successive warmest day of 2021.

The warm weather follows a washout May, which brought heavy downpours and prolonged spells of rain for much of the UK.

People enjoy the weather at Derwentwater in the Lake District National Park near Keswick (PA Wire)

