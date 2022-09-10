In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales, view flowers left by members of the public (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, three of the Queen’s children were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked up to the gates of Balmoral after a prayer service at Crathie Kirk.

The Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and some of their children stopped to look at the flowers and read tributes, while Princess Eugenie was seen laying a bunch of flowers with the rest of the tributes.

From left, Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence on a walkabout to thank members of the public at Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke of York with his arm around Princess Eugenie as they view tributes with Princess Beatrice (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

From left, Princess Eugenie, the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall and in front, from left, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of York view the messages and floral tributes left at the castle gates (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

After his Accession Ceremony, the King was driven back to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Prime Minister, her Cabinet and opposition leaders.

Crowds gather for the arrival of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Charles waved from his car as he returned to the palace after the morning’s ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Liz Truss with the King during an audience with her new Cabinet (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Well-wishers continued to leave flowers and gifts at royal palaces and parks around the nations on Saturday.

Twins Abigail and Arabella Glen, aged two, from Lisburn, at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Brain Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

A bank of floral tributes in Green Park next to Buckingham Palace (Beresford Hodge/PA) (PA Wire)

A child’s card rests among flowers at the gates to Balmoral (Tom Wilkinson/PA) (PA Wire)

Hundreds of people walked to the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)