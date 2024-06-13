13 June 2024

In Pictures: Campaign heats up with manifesto launches and assault course visit

By The Newsroom
13 June 2024

Sir Keir Starmer said voters had the chance to “turn the page decisively” on 14 years of “Conservative chaos” as he set out Labour’s plan for government.

Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the campaign trail behind as he joined other G7 leaders in Italy.

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey showed the Lib Dems were ready for an election battle as he took on an assault course.

