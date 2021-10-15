error code: 1003
15 October 2021

In Pictures: Cars, gadgets and costumes on display in Bond exhibition

By The Newsroom
A new exhibition is showing off the best of the cars, gadgets and costumes from the latest big-screen outing for superspy James Bond

Bond In Motion – No Time To Die is at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, Hampshire, until November 2022.

Lord Montagu of Beaulieu and Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor on No Time To Die, pull back the covers on a stunt replica Aston Martin DB5 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
Bond’s silver birch Aston Martin plays a key role in No Time To Die (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
The hi-tech motor comes equipped with machine gun ports (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Other vehicles from the movie include the Aston Martin V8, Land Rover Series III and new Defender 110.

A Royal Alloy Scooter and a battered Land Rover Defender 110 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
The interior of the Land Rover Defender 110 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Gadgets from Q Branch and other mementoes from the movie are also on display.

A replica of the mask worn by Bond villain Safin (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
A bionic eye used by Bond’s returning nemesis Blofeld (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
Clothing from the film, on display at the National Motor Museum (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

