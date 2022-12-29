In Pictures: Centenary celebrations head 2022 events in Ireland
By The Newsroom
Ireland kicked off 2022 marking 100 years since the end of the Irish war of independence against British rule.
Events were held throughout the year commemorating various centenary anniversaries, including the formation of the Civil Guard.
Elsewhere, the country spent 2022 getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic were reinstated.
