The 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
29 December 2022

In Pictures: Centenary celebrations head 2022 events in Ireland

By The Newsroom
29 December 2022

Ireland kicked off 2022 marking 100 years since the end of the Irish war of independence against British rule.

Events were held throughout the year commemorating various centenary anniversaries, including the formation of the Civil Guard.

Elsewhere, the country spent 2022 getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic were reinstated.

