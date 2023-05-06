In Pictures: Ceremonial splendour as King is crowned
By The Newsroom
Millions from around the world have watched Charles and Camilla being crowned.
Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.
Earlier, crowds lining the procession route were caught in rain showers as they awaited the King.
