13 September 2022

In Pictures: Charles greeted by cheering crowds as he visits Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
13 September 2022

King Charles III and his Queen Consort were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla left Edinburgh by jet for George Best Belfast City Airport after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening.

King Charles III waves to onlookers as he arrives at Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/) (PA Wire)
Charles and Camilla flew to Belfast City Airport from Scotland (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)
Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.

Charles meets wellwishers at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
Charles and Camilla speak to people in the crowd (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
Charles and Camilla look at floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

Charles and Camilla travelled to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Among the floral tributes was a picture of the Queen (Michael Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)
The floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

The couple went on a walkabout when they first arrived at the castle, shaking hands with some of the flag-waving people.

Charles and Camilla at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)
Charles meets Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
The King with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
King Charles, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news