In Pictures: Charles takes centre stage at Queen’s Speech
By The Newsroom
The Prince of Wales has delivered the Queen’s Speech after the 96-year-old monarch reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion following advice from her royal doctors.
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, accompanied Charles on the historic occasion.
There was plenty of traditional pomp and ceremony on display at the State Opening of Parliament.
