In Pictures: Classic motors and vintage glamour at Goodwood Revival

An Alpha Romeo 158 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:52pm, Fri 17 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Nostalgics and motor racing fans alike have been flocking to West Sussex for the Goodwood Revival – said to be the UK’s only race meeting staged entirely in period dress.

The Revival aims to recreate the halcyon days of Goodwood Motor Circuit as the spiritual home of British motor racing.

A Lola-Chevrolet T70 Spyder is pushed towards the assembly area (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
A mechanic cleans a 1961 Jaguar E-type lightweight (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

There is a fair amount of maintenance required, given the vintage of some of the motors on show.

Mechanics work on a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette C1 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
A 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT is spruced up (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Two wheels are also welcome to join the fun at the circuit near Chichester.

(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

But it is the celebration of the glamour of bygone days that sets the Revival apart from other race meetings, as the crowds dress up to the nines in vintage fashions…

(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

… as well as the odd nun going down a helter skelter.

(Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

