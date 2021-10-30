30 October 2021

In Pictures: Climate campaigners stage ‘opening ceremony’ for Cop26 protests

30 October 2021

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Glasgow to demand success at the Cop26 climate summit being staged in the city.

Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Faith, artists and other pilgrimage groups who have walked thousands of miles to Glasgow united for a procession labelled as the “opening ceremony” to a series of non-violent direct actions being planned throughout the UN summit.

Many campaigners had walked thousands of miles to arrive in Glasgow in time for the start of the talks (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Coining a phrase used by climate champion Greta Thunberg, campaigners made it clear they will no longer accept ‘blah blah blah’ from leaders (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Melanie Nazareth wore the ‘coat of hopes’ during the protest (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
At the McLennan Arch on Glasgow Green, XR Scotland’s ‘Blue Rebels’ formed a guard of honour for pilgrims arriving in the city on foot (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Campaigners are demanding a fair deal at Cop26 for nations who are most affected by climate change, but do the least to cause it (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
The conference gets under way on Sunday, with the two-day world leaders summit beginning on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Many protesters had walked to Glasgow, including members of the Young Christian Climate Network who arrived on Saturday after travelling 1,200 miles on foot from Cornwall (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
The protest highlighted that people in some parts of the world face being displaced as the climate changes (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Earlier, activists from Ocean Rebellion staged a ‘dead merpeoples’ stunt opposite the Cop26 venue, with activists lying still entangled in netting and litter (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

