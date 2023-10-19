19 October 2023

In Pictures: Communities cut off as Storm Babet brings ‘unprecedented’ rain

By The Newsroom
19 October 2023

Some residents have been asked to evacuate their homes as Storm Babet swept across the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for parts of Scotland and said some communities could be cut off for several days by severe flooding.

In Ireland, the army and civil defence units were called in to provide support and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who visited those affected in Midleton, Co Cork, said a financial package will be offered to homes and businesses damaged in floods.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Airline to board passengers with window seats first in bid to speed up process

world news

Fresh from her arrest, Greta Thunberg is back on climate protest duty outside JP Morgan

world news

Sexual assault charges against Conor McGregor dropped

news