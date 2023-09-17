In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention
By The Newsroom
Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.
Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.
Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox