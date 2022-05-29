29 May 2022

In Pictures: Costumed capers for fans at Comic Con

By The Newsroom
29 May 2022

Heroes and villains descended on the ExCel in east London across the weekend for the annual MCM Comic Con event.

Enthusiasts dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.

The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport.

(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

From Disney princesses to Japanese anime comic book favourites, the participants brought colour and creativity to the venue.

(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Comic book characters did battle with each other and there were enough Spider-Men for several multiverse recreations.

(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

