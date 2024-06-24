24 June 2024

In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue

By The Newsroom
24 June 2024

Rishi Sunak launched the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto on Monday as he tried to get his election campaign back on track after another difficult weekend.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Northamptonshire as he visited a school and a football club, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stopped off at an ambulance station to highlight the state of A&E departments in hospitals across England.

Elsewhere, it was the DUP’s turn for a manifesto launch, while Nigel Farage addressed a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus as the General Election campaign trail took the Reform UK leader to Kent.

