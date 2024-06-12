12 June 2024

In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

By The Newsroom
12 June 2024

Day 21 on the General Election campaign trail saw more water-based antics from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning back power.

Meanwhile, the Green Party launched its General Election manifesto in Hove with plans to mend ‘broken Britain’ with a tax on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.

